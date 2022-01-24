Spider-Man movie became sixth-highest grossing movie in history

KARACHI: The Karachi city administration has imposed micro-smart lockdowns in parts of the metropolis, particularly in Central district, amid an increase in cases of the Omicron variant.

District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem issued a notification imposing micro-smart lockdowns in several union councils in Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Liaquatabad.

According to the notification, smart lockdowns will be enforced at streets and houses within the specified areas for two weeks starting from January 22 till Feb 5. During the lockdown, the movement of people will be restricted in the hotspot areas.

The curbs are being imposed on the recommendations of the district health officer. According to the DC’s directives, hotspots have emerged with the spread of Covid-19 in various areas of Central district, “which may lead to a potential public health emergency".