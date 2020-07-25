Lance Naik of Pakistan Army martyred in terror attack near Turbat: ISPR

Pakistan News Service Since 2002

PAF fully cognizant of geo-strategic developments: Air Chief

Image
  • 25 Jul 2020

SKARDU: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan says Pakistan Air Force is fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region and is ever ready to thwart enemy’s aggression.

Addressing base personnel at PAF Base Qadri in Skardu today , he said that the aggressive military procurements by the enemy are not going unnoticed and necessary measures are in place to ensure the balance of military power in conventional domain as well.

The Air Chief assured the nation that PAF alongside its sister services is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary.

Expressing concern over the Indian state terrorism and atrocities of its armed forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said Pakistani nation unequivocally supports the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The Air Chief reiterated the need for expeditious resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions.

Earlier, the Air Chief witnessed various operational activities at the base including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements.

                                              

